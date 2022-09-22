CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A time capsule discovered during construction was opened Thursday during an event at the College of Charleston (CofC).

The capsule was found in a wall at the Albert Simons Center for the Arts as crews were completing renovations on the building.





Via CofC

In the box were about a dozen items giving a glimpse into CofC life over nearly the past century.

The items included a course catalog for 1934-1935, a CofC Newsletter from 1972, photos of the Simons Center, newspaper clippings, and more.

John White, Dean of Libraries at CofC, unboxed the items.