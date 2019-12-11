Nearly a year later, officials still working to identify man recovered from the Cooper River

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are still working to identify a young man who was recovered from the Cooper River earlier this year.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday said they were still seeking assistance from the public in identifying the individual who was found dead in the water near Castle Pinckney and Patriots Point the morning of January 7th.

Deputy Coroner Christina Harrison said the individual was approximately 6 feet tall and 165 pounds, may be between the ages of 18-35 and does not have any tattoos, scars or dental work.







He was wearing Banana Republic Pants and Doc Maarten boots at the time of his recovery.

Anyone with information or who has concerns regarding a missing person that fits this description is asked to call the Charleston County Coroner’s Office at 843-746-4030.