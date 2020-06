CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking requesting the public’s help in identifying five suspects involved in the riots that occurred in Downtown Charleston on May 30.

Anyone with information on the identities of the men is asked to call CPD Consolidated Dispatch at (843) 743-7200 or CrimeStoppers at (843) 554-1111. Information can also be emailed to CPDTIPS@charleston-sc.gov.