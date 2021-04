CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Awendaw McClellanville Fire District (AMFD) on Friday responded to a fire in a double-wide trailer on the 6400 block of Maxville Road.

Crews were on scene shortly before 8:00 p.m. Heavy smoke could be seen venting from the roof of the residence.

Firefighters conducted a search and determined that no one was in the home.

Fire is out. No injuries. Fire investigation team enroute. pic.twitter.com/YGmuTcky0z — AMFD PIO (@AMCFD) April 24, 2021

The fire was put out by 8:22 p.m. and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.