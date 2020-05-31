PHOTOS: Damage to businesses, restaurants in downtown Charleston following riots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An overnight curfew has been lifted in Charleston County following overnight riots downtown Charleston.

Protesters flooded downtown Charleston on Saturday afternoon, just days after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African American man, while in the custody of police in Minneapolis.

Following the peaceful protests in Marion Square and on King Street, riots broke out throughout the city as night fell.

Many who attended the peaceful demonstrations earlier in the day were not involved in the riots. Police believe many who participated in the destruction were not even from the Charleston area.

Stores and restaurants were looted and vandalized Saturday night.

Charleston Police, SWAT, deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and Mount Pleasant Police responded to downtown Charleston to keep the peace.