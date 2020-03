MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Staff at East Cooper Medical Center took time to appreciate their teammates for National Doctors Day.

National Doctors Day, celebrated on March 30 every year, coincidentally falls this year in the midst of a global health crisis.

As doctors and healthcare workers are literally risking their lives to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to stop and take a moment to thank them- today and every day.