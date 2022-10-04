CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Family and friends of Airmen with the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron gathered Monday to welcome them home from a months-long deployment.

The airmen were stationed at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. During their deployment, they helped airlift over 1.5 million pounds of humanitarian aid to Pakistan after heavy rains led to devastating flooding across much of the country.

Family members await the arrival of Airmen returning from deployment with the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 3, 2022.

A family member holds a sign to welcome back her loved one returning from deployment with the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 3, 2022.

Family members, friends, and coworkers prepare to welcome back Airmen returning from deployment to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 3, 2022.

Airmen returning from deployment with the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, disembark a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 3, 2022.

An Airman, who deployed to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, embraces his family at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 3, 2022.

An Airman, who deployed to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron hugs a loved one upon returning to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 3, 2022.

An Airman, who deployed to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, hugs his daughter at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 3, 2022.

The group was the last rotation of the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, which was inactivated on September 30 after 16 years of service. It will be replaced by the 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron.

Col. Robert Lankford with the 437th Airlift Wing said that he is “proud of the hard work our airmen put into their mission overseas.” He went on to say that they “accomplished some incredible things downrange and I know they’ll continue to do an outstanding job of carrying out the mobility mission from Joint Base Charleston.”