CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The FBI’s Hostage Rescue Team conducted a four-day training exercise in and around Charleston this week.

Agents practiced helicopter and jet-ski rescues in the Charleston Harbor, the Intracoastal Waterway, and off the coasts of Kiawah and Sullivan’s Islands.

The FBI said that Charleston “is the perfect location for the FBI’s specialty teams to train.”

Via Michelle Baker CPD/USAF 1st and 4th Combat Camera Squadrons

Via Michelle Baker CPD/USAF 1st and 4th Combat Camera Squadrons

Via Michelle Baker CPD/USAF 1st and 4th Combat Camera Squadrons

Via Michelle Baker CPD/USAF 1st and 4th Combat Camera Squadrons

Via Michelle Baker CPD/USAF 1st and 4th Combat Camera Squadrons

Via Michelle Baker CPD/USAF 1st and 4th Combat Camera Squadrons

Multiple state, local, and federal agencies participated in the exercises. FBI Columbia Special Agent in Charge, Susan Ferensic, said that partnering with other agencies is important “so that we are all prepared and work cohesively in times of crisis.”

The following agencies and organizations either participated in or supported the exercise: