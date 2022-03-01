CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry woman is working to make sustainability more accessible, affordable, and convenient.

Hailee Heironimus bought a small school bus, swapped out the yellow paint for green, and started the only package-free shop in South Carolina. The venture has been so successful she plans to trade out the bus for a larger brick-and-mortar location soon.

The Naked Pantry Co. carries most of the same things found at regular grocery stores — foods, drinks, toiletries, cleaning products, and more — just without all of the plastic packaging. Guests can bring their own containers and fill them with exactly the amount of product needed, which eliminates both packaging waste and product waste.

Via Maggie Wilcox Photos

Online ordering also cuts down on time spent grocery shopping. To purchase items, guests can go online and fill their cart with everything they need. Then, they can set jars outside their homes by 8:00 a.m. on a designated day, and The Naked Pantry Co. will come by and fulfill the order. Products are delivered to the homes by the end of the day.

The Naked Pantry Co. makes deliveries to Mount Pleasant/Daniel Island on Mondays, Downtown Charleston/West Ashley on Tuesday, James Island/Folly Beach/Johns Islands on Wednesday, North Charleston/Park Circle on Thursday, and Summerville/Cane Bay/Nexton on Friday.

Click here to learn more and place an order. To say up-to-date with The Naked Pantry Co., follow them on Facebook and Instagram.