Photos: Harbour Club opens in new location

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – After nearly three decades, the Harbour Club has relocated from its Downtown Charleston location on Prioleau Street. The new club is located nearby at 22 Westedge Street, just off of Lockwood Boulevard.

The Harbour Club occupies the entire seventh floor of a $400 million mixed-use development. The building’s walls are all glass, providing “360-degree panoramic views of the entire Peninsula,” and “unmatched views of the Ashley River” can be seen from the outdoor terrace.

The space features “a diverse and flexible array of event and conference rooms,” meeting rooms, and co-working areas. Members can also enjoy meals prepared by acclaimed chef, Wes Long.

Jim Coyne, Co-owner of the Harbour Club, said that he wants the space to feel like members’ home away from home:

“This project has truly been a labor of love. We have worked very hard to create a place where members will feel comfortable coming every day.”