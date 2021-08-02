North Charleston home damaged by fallen tree

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy crews on Monday responded to a North Charleston home that was hit by a falling tree.

The single-story home, located on Grayson Street, sustained significant damage to a portion of the roof.

Witnesses said strong storms moving through the area caused the tree to fall.

The tree — which appeared to be struck by lightning — split in half at the trunk, causing one side to fall over onto the home. The tree appeared to hit a power line as well, though it is unclear whether it caused an outage.

Paul Fischer, a spokesperson for Dominion Energy, provided the following statement:

“[Dominion Energy is] responding to scattered power outages throughout the Lowcountry this evening, primarily due to severe weather, including gusty winds and lightening. Trees and tree limbs represent the number one reason for power outages in our system. We understand that there is never a good time for an outage, and we appreciate our customers’ patience as our crews work to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.”

News 2 has also reached out to the North Charleston Fire Department for additional information. It is unclear whether anyone was home at the time, or whether anyone was injured.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.