Photos: JBC Airmen give special fan tour of C-17

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Airmen stationed at Joint Base Charleston (JBC) on Wednesday invited a special fan to tour a C-17.

12-year-old Braiden Adkins has cerebral palsy; one of his favorite things to do is watch planes fly through the skies.

“It’s calming and it’s something we all enjoy,” said Braiden’s dad, Matt. “And, now our youngest son, Jace, has taken off with it and he really loves airplanes, too.”

Mast Sgt. James Ebert, 701st Airlift Squadron loadmaster, tells Braiden Adkins about a Charleston C-17 Globemaster III that Adkins saw during the “Salute From the Shore” flyover on July Forth.(U.S. Air Force Photo Michael Dukes)

(From left) Master Sgt. James Ebert, 701st Airlift Squadron loadmaster, and Tech Sgt. Wade Griffith, 437th Maintenance Squadron, speak with Braiden and Matt Adkins while touring a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina July 14, 2021.(U.S. Air Force Photo Michael Dukes)

Master Sgt. James Ebert, 701st Airlift Squadron loadmaster, speaks with Braiden Adkins while touring a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina July 14, 2021.(U.S. Air Force Photo Michael Dukes)

On July 4, the family went to Melton Peter Demetre Park to watch a C-17 — piloted by Capt. Dennis Conner of the 701st Airlift Squadron — and two F-16s fly down the South Carolina coast as part of the Salute from the Shore.

Braiden’s mom, Leslie, posted a video of the boys watching the planes to Facebook, and it caught the eye of Capt. Conner’s wife.

She showed the video to Capt. Conner, who said he was “touched by the video of this family who obviously loved their children and were willing to do whatever it took for their special needs son to see the planes fly over.”

Capt. Conner reached out to the Adkins family and invited them to see the plane up close.

Matt thought it was too good to be true. “I could not believe the pilot of the C-17 we just saw earlier that day had messaged me. It blew my mind,” he said.

The JBC team pulled out all the stops for the visit. Capt. Conner gave a special thanks to Master Sgt. Chris Holland of the 315th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron who gave the family access to the aircraft hangar. He said other team members were eager to spend time with the family as well: