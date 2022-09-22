CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews from Joint Base Charleston (JBC) and the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) recently conducted training exercises to ensure teams are properly prepared for a wartime scenario.

NCPD provided two of their Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAPs) to loadmasters with the 15th and 16th Airlift Squadrons, who were “tasked with attentively measuring the dimensions” of the vehicles and quickly loading them into a C-17.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)

Staff Sgt. Christian Magliocca said that the exercises are intended to “make sure our loadmasters are as capable and ready as they need to be for when they go down range.”

He said that the goal is for loadmasters “to be able to accomplish something similar to this exercise whenever they’re out there with hard deadlines.”

NCPD officers got in some training operating the vehicles. NCPD technology unit supervisor, Kyle Jamison, said that officers “got an opportunity that we don’t get often and got to practice skills light tight-proximity parking and low-speed maneuvering.”

Both agencies said that they were happy to strengthen the community partnership and sharpen their respective skills.