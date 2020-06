CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday, Representative Joe Cunningham spent the morning helping staff at the Lowcountry Food Bank.

Citing recently passed bipartisan legislation to increase food bank funding in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, Cunningham wanted to get a first hand look at all they do.

He assisted with preparing packed lunches for the summer school lunch program, and to be distributed to Lowcountry veterans in need.