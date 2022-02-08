Photos: Joint Base Charleston aircraft arrive in Poland to support NATO allies

A group of U.S. Army Humvees line up near a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing from Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, in Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport, Poland, Feb. 7, 2022. Approximately 1,700 soldiers deployed to Poland in support of NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

RZESZóW, POLAND (WCBD) – More Joint Base Charleston aircraft arrived in Europe on Monday to support NATO allies as the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine looms large.

A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing from Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, rests at Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport, Poland (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

Shortly after President Joe Biden ordered the mobilization of U.S. troops to eastern Europe to assist with the shoring up of allies’ borders, C-17’s from Joint Base Charleston began ferrying the first troops to the region.

U.S. equipment, along with approximately 1,700 U.S. troops, were in Poland as of Monday with the goal of improving “a collective readiness, interoperability, and relationships” among allies and partners in the region.

Joint Base Charleston is home to one of the largest fleets of C-17’s in the U.S. Air Force and is often integral to Air Mobility Command’s reach and readiness.