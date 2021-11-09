Photos: Joint Base Charleston airmen conduct HAZMAT training exercise

  • An Airman assigned to the 628th Medical Group learns to assemble a decontamination station during a training exercise at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Nov. 4, 2021. Decontamination training plays a vital role in deployed operations and chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear incidents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jade Dubiel)
  • An Airman assigned to the 628th Medical Group assembles a decontamination station during a training exercise at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Nov. 4, 2021. The training exercise teaches and refreshes Air Force medics on DECON procedures in case of a chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jade Dubiel)
  • Airmen assigned to the 628th Medical Group prepare a litter during a training exercise at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Nov. 4, 2021.The exercise consisted of three teams learning how to properly decontaminate an injured person before transferring them into a medical facility for treatment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jade Dubiel)
  • An Airman assigned to the 628th Medical Group carries a simulated patient during a Decontamination Training Exercise at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Nov. 4, 2021.The exercise consisted of three teams learning how to properly decontaminate an injured person before transferring them into a medical facility for treatment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jade Dubiel)

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Members of the 628 Airlift Squadron’s Medical Group recently participating in a training exercise preparing them for the possibility of an unknown chemical being used during an attack.

The training is required by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

Teams practiced “[decontaminating] an injured person before transferring them into a medical facility for treatment.”

Danny Glover, 628 MDG emergency manager, said that the training helps to “ensure [they’re] ready for any disaster, at any time.”

After the three-day exercise, all members were certified in conducting decontamination procedures “safely, efficiently, and in the time requirements established by OSHA.”

