Photos: Joint Base Charleston airmen conduct HAZMAT training exercise

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Members of the 628 Airlift Squadron’s Medical Group recently participating in a training exercise preparing them for the possibility of an unknown chemical being used during an attack.

The training is required by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

Teams practiced “[decontaminating] an injured person before transferring them into a medical facility for treatment.”

Danny Glover, 628 MDG emergency manager, said that the training helps to “ensure [they’re] ready for any disaster, at any time.”

After the three-day exercise, all members were certified in conducting decontamination procedures “safely, efficiently, and in the time requirements established by OSHA.”