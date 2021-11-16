Photos: Joint Base Charleston C-17 first to reach 25K flying hours

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A C-17 aircraft assigned to Joint Base Charleston on Tuesday made history as the first ever C-17 to reach 25,000 flying hours.

The aircraft, tail number 0534, was the first C-17 assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing.

C-17 Globemaster III, tail number 0534, lands at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Nov. 16, 2021. The C-17 Globemaster III is the most flexible cargo aircraft to enter the airlift force. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dawn Weber)

C-17 Globemaster III, tail number 0534, taxis at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Nov. 16, 2021. As a global workhorse used to support military transport, airdrop, medivac and disaster relief missions, the C-17 fleet achieved this flight hour benchmark faster than nearly any other Air Force fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dawn Weber)

A ceremony is held to celebrate 25,000 flying hours of the C-17 Globemaster III, tail number 0534, at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Nov. 16, 2021. Each of its four engines is rated at 40,440 pounds of thrust and the design characteristics give it the capability to operate into and out of short runways carrying large payloads. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jade Dubiel)

After crossing the 25,000 hour mark during a morning sortie and returning to base, the flight crew joined 437th AW Commander, Col. Robert Lankford, and Air Mobility Command Logistics, Engineering, and Force Protection Director, Brig. Gen. Darren Cole, for a ceremony commemorating the achievement.

One of the most versatile aircraft, C-17s are described as “a global workhorse used to support military transport, airdrop, medivacs, and disaster relief missions.”

Joint Base Charleston is home to one of the largest fleets of C-17s in the United States Air Force.