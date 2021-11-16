Photos: Joint Base Charleston C-17 first to reach 25K flying hours

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A C-17 aircraft assigned to Joint Base Charleston on Tuesday made history as the first ever C-17 to reach 25,000 flying hours.
The aircraft, tail number 0534, was the first C-17 assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing.
After crossing the 25,000 hour mark during a morning sortie and returning to base, the flight crew joined 437th AW Commander, Col. Robert Lankford, and Air Mobility Command Logistics, Engineering, and Force Protection Director, Brig. Gen. Darren Cole, for a ceremony commemorating the achievement.
One of the most versatile aircraft, C-17s are described as “a global workhorse used to support military transport, airdrop, medivacs, and disaster relief missions.”
Joint Base Charleston is home to one of the largest fleets of C-17s in the United States Air Force.