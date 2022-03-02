CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Veterinarians at Joint Base Charleston recently conducted health and wellness checks on some of the base’s working dogs.

Dogs play many important roles at the base. In addition to providing security and acting “as a deterrent for a hostile suspect,” they can be used “as a less than lethal means of force.”

Many of the dogs perform multiple functions. Ubi is both a patrol dog and an explosives detection dog.

The main role of Joint Base Charleston’s Veterinary Treatment Facility is ensuring the military dogs stay in top shape and can carry out their duties.