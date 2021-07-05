Photos: Joint Base Charleston’s 315th AW flies Salute from the Shore

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Joint Base Charleston (JBC) 315 Airlift Wing crew participated in the annual Salute from the Shore over the holiday weekend.

Via 315th AW

Via 315th Airlift Wing

A JBC C-17 accompanied by two F-16s from McIntyre Joint National Guard Base, and various civilian owned and flown aircraft, traveled down the coast from just outside of Wilmington, N.C. to Beaufort, S.C.

The event, held annually on the Fourth of July, allows beachgoers to pay tribute to the armed services and gives flight crew the opportunity to log additional hours.