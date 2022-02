MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Visitors from Gotham and a galaxy far far away were in the Lowcountry this week.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department brought Batman and The Mandalorian to Laurel Hill Primary School, where the characters met with excited students.

Via MPPD

The heroes showed up in style, rolling up in a SWAT vehicle.

According to MPPD, the men behind the masks were their very own SWAT officers.