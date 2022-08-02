MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant and City of Charleston Fire Departments on Tuesday responded to to multiple reported structure fires caused by unattended stoves.

The first happened Tuesday morning at the Extended Stay America off of Wingo Way.

Extended Stay fire via MFPD

Crews found a lethargic victim inside a first-floor room along with an unattended pot on the stove.

The second was in the Long Grove Subdivision around 3:07 p.m. Crews arrived to the home on the 1500 block of Trumpet Vine Court and found smoke venting from the home.

According to MPFD, a resident was making tea on the stove and left the tea kettle unattended. Workers in the neighborhood noticed smoke coming from the residence and called 911.

Charleston County EMS arrived before MPFD and rescued one dog from the home. No other injuries were reported, and there was minimal damage to the home.

