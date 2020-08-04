Photos: MPPD K9 receives custom body armor

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department’s (MPPD) K9, Lobo, received custom-fitted body armor, thanks to a donation from the Barry-Brimmer Family.











Via MPPD

The donation was facilitated by the Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The organization “provides bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the US.”

Each vest is valued between $1,744 and $2,283, however through the organization, a donation of $960 sponsors one vest.