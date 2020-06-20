Photos: MUSC Children’s Hospital staff surprised with coffee, donuts

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Thursday, Dunkin’ stores in the Charleston area supplied staff at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital with boxes of coffee and donuts.

The Dunkin organization has been actively supporting those in need throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, donating $1.25 million towards supporting “community-based health and hunger relief organizations across the country” in March.

CEO of Coastal Franchising, George Ross, said that Dunkin’ is proud to support MUSC as it “does so much to keep our communities safe and healthy.” He said that they are “proud to be able to support [MUSC] financially through the years and through coffee breaks for their staff on the front lines.”