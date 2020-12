Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine arrival at MUSC. Some vials were removed from the freezer and moved to refrigerator for distribution in the first few days.

Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine arrival at MUSC via UPS

Left: Heather Easterling Pharmacy ICCE administrator – Director of Pharmacy Services Right: Jason Mills, PharmD, MBA Manager, Pharmacy Supply Chain They take deliver of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at MUSC.

Left: Heather Easterling Pharmacy ICCE administrator – Director of Pharmacy Services Right: Jason Mills, PharmD, MBA Manager, Pharmacy Supply Chain They read the instructions for unboxing the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at MUSC.

Left: Heather Easterling Pharmacy ICCE administrator – Director of Pharmacy Services Right: Jason Mills, PharmD, MBA Manager, Pharmacy Supply Chain They unbox the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at MUSC.

Left: Jason Mills, PharmD, MBA Manager, Pharmacy Supply Chain Right: Aaron Steele – Specialty Pharmacy Coordinator Aaron times Jason as he unboxed the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine and put it in the freezer at MUSC. According to guidelines it needs to be unboxed and in the freezer in 3 minutes from when the box was opened.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Staff at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) were the first in the Lowcountry to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

The shipment of 5,000 arrived a few hours late due to a shipping delay, but team members were still eager to receive the much anticipated shot.

MUSC expects that all MUSC community members who want the vaccine will have it by the end of December.