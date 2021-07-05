Photos: NCFD rescues one person, multiple animals from apartment fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) over the weekend rescued one person and multiple animals from an apartment fire.

According to NCFD, the call came in around 6:27 p.m. Saturday. When crews arrived to the Arbor Square Apartments, they found “heavy smoke coming from the eaves of a two-story apartment building and flames showing from two windows on the second floor.”



Via NCFD

Firefighters initiated an attack and began searching the unit. They found one person, three dogs, and “several other pets.”

The Red Cross is assisting three adults and three children that were displaced by the fire. An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.