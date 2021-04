NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Thursday announced the addition of a kiosk in the North Charleston mall.

NCPD says that the kiosk will be periodically “staffed by NCPD recruiting personnel and/or police officers to provide information on the department and answer any questions one may have.”

The kiosk displays merchandise like mugs and cups as well as NCPD uniforms and information pamphlets for distribution.