LEXINGTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) recently traveled to Lake Murray to assist other agencies with a class on bomb analysis.

The FBI’s Post-blast Underwater Bomb Technician Class “teaches local departments how to recover and collect evidence from an explosion on or in the water.”

Via NCPD

Agents then use the recovered pieces to reconstruct the explosive device as part of the investigation.

Members of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office participated in the class, while NCPD’s Harbor Patrol Unit transported divers and provided safety/security zones.