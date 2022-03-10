NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- North Charleston Elementary School turned 100 on March 9!

Hundreds of students and their families and faculty commemorated the occasion with a carnival-like celebration.

Several community partners, businesses, and organizations set up booths with educational activities, food, and inflatables.

Other highlights of the event included a student drum performance in the library and a make-shift “museum” with pictures, yearbooks, and artifacts from throughout the school’s 100-year history.

Photos from the 100th birthday party: