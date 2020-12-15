Photos: Operation COVID Christmas feeds East Cooper Medical Center employees

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Employees of East Cooper Medical Center on Monday were treated to a holiday meal as part of Operation COVID Christmas.

The meals, provided by Charleston Chefs Feed The Need and Home Team BBQ, were served up to those working on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19.

East Cooper Medical Center team members also enjoyed performances by Christmas carolers and the Charleston Jazz Academy.

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie spoke at the event. He, along with the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce, are the masterminds behind Operation COVID Christmas.