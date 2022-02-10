Photos: Over 70 animals rescued from emergency situations arrive at Charleston Animal Society

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society on Thursday assisted with rescuing hundreds of animals across the state, many of which will soon be up for adoption.

166 dogs were rescued from what Charleston Animal Society described as inhumane conditions in Pickens County. Rescuers say they don’t expect any criminal charges to be filed in the case, since a woman “thought she was doing the right thing, but became overwhelmed when the dogs began breeding.”

35 of the retriever mixes — 16 adults and 19 puppies — are now back at the Charleston Animal Society. The dogs are being examined by vets and will be up for adoption in about two weeks.

44 cats were rescued from an “unsafe situation” in North Charleston as well. Charleston Animal Society said that “a person was taking in feral cats, but became overwhelmed because none of the cats were spayed or neutered.”

Nine kittens and 20 cats are currently at Charleston Animal Society, with another 15 expected over the weekend.

Charleston Animal Society is encouraging anyone that wants to help feral cat to come in and ask for a humane trap. Once the cat is captured, bring it to Charleston Animal Society so it can be spayed or neutered and vaccinated.

With the influx of animals, Charleston Animal Society urgently needs volunteers to foster or adopt pets. Click here to see available animals.