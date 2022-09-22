NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) on Tuesday assisted with emergency response efforts after the driver of a school bus hit a curb, lost control, struck a student, then crashed into a building.

According to a collision report, the driver was attempting to turn left from Luella Avenue onto E. Montague Avenue shortly before 8:00 a.m.

Eight students were on the bus at the time; four of them and the driver were hospitalized with minor injuries. Two students who were outside of the bus at the time were also injured. One was struck by the bus after apparently pushing the other out of the way. A second student was injured when a tree branch fell after the collision.

After assisting the victims, crews turned to stabilizing the building and removing the bus from the Neighbor Store.

NCFD said that the collision caused the building to partially collapse, and technical rescue resources from NCFD and the Charleston Fire Department were requested.

Technical rescue resources come from the South Carolina Task Force 3, which is a FEMA Type II Urban Search and Rescue Team. NCFD said that the team “provides emergency response to a wide variety of technical rescue responses including high angle rescue, trench rescue, structural collapse, and confined space rescue.”

Crews build a support structure to restore the integrity of the building, enabling them to safely remove the bus without further collapse.

The incident is still under investigation.