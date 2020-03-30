PHOTOS: SOA students sew masks for health workers

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Costume and Fashion Design students at Charleston County School of the Arts (SOA) have been preparing for the annual SOA Fashion Show all year.

Unfortunately, school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic mean that the fashion show is postponed indefinitely- but that doesn’t mean that the students are taking a break.

42 students and their teacher, Caroline Baker, are designing and sewing covers for different types of medical masks.

Baker began the project after hearing about how healthcare workers are rationing masks, and struggling to keep them clean enough for reuse. She developed a prototype for an N-95 mask cover, and started the Facebook group ‘Sew. Some. Good.’ to get others involved.

A few of Baker’s students joined the group, and the movement quickly spread.

SOA junior, Mia Lassiter, said that the “project has a meaningful purpose” and she is grateful to be involved.

Baker said that the students are learning a valuable lesson, as practicality takes a back seat to aesthetics. She emphasized the importance of “function, engineering, [and] problem solving” as the covers are meant to “provide an extra layer of protection, help prevent the spread of illness, and [can] extend the life of the masks.”