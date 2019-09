MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Dorian’s strong winds and waves wreaked havoc on boats up and down the coast despite early attempts to secure them.

While many survived the storm, there were some doomed vessels at Patriots Point Marina on Friday.

Photos from Rear Commodore Andrew Guhl with the Charleston Ocean Racing Association revealed two partially sunken boats at the marina.

