PHOTOS: The Citadel introduces new mascot, G3

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Citadel recently introduced General Mike P. Groshon – ‘G3 for short – their new live mascot. He joined new cadets for Matriculation Day.





Via: The Citadel

G3 is named after Coach Mike P. Groshon, Citadel Class of 1976. He had been the caretaker for mascots since 2003 before passing away in 2016.

G3 was donated to The Citadel by Class of 1977 alumnus, Dr. John Bradford. He was the one who decided to name the dog after Groshon.

Like Groshon, Bradford, a veterinarian, has been caring for many of the mascots over the years. Boo X, the Citadel’s other living mascot, lives with Bradford “and is expected to retire to ‘mascot emeritus’ in the fall.”

In addition to a new mascot, The Citadel also introduced a new Knob Knowledge program that freshman must memorize: