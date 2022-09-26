DARWIN, AUSTRAILIA (WCBD) – An U.S. Navy ship named for Charleston was among 15 warships from 22 different countries participating in an Australian naval training exercise.

The USS Charleston is an Independence-variant littoral combat ship that operates in the Indo-Pacific region as part of the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet.

From September 12 through 24, it was in Darwin, Australia for the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) Exercise Kakadu 2022 (KA22).

(Photo courtesy of Royal Australian Navy LSIS Tara Morrison)

The exercise brings together forces from all over the region and the world to practice coordinating maritime responses.

RAN Chief Vice Admiral Mark Hammond explained that KA22 is their “most significant international engagement activity and is vital for building relationships between participating countries.”

The USS Charleston was part of a group “led by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer JS Kirisame (DD 104), along with the Royal Malaysian Navy frigate KD Lekiu (FFG 30), Royal Thai Navy frigate HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej (FFG 471), French Navy frigate FS Vendemiaire (F 734), and RAN frigate HMAS Perth (FFH 157).”

Teams practiced force integration training and free-play exercises including air defense, flight operations, surface warfare, gunnery exercises, small boat drills, man overboard drills, and replenishments at sea.

Commander Clay Beas, commanding officer of the USS Charleston, explained that “Australia is one of our closest allies.” He went on to say that “it is a great privilege for USS Charleston to be participating, along with several regional partners, in their flagship naval exercise.”