Photos: USS Yorktown honors female WWII/Korean War veteran, fallen Yorktown veterans

USS Yorktown CV-10 Association Memorial Service (for their virtural reunion because of Covid restrictions)

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The USS Yorktown Association and WWII/Korean War veteran Elizabeth Osher on Friday held a memorial service to honor Yorktown veterans that lost their lives over the past year.

The ceremony is typically held during the Yorktown Reunion, but was postponed due to COVID-19. Instead, it was filmed and will be included in “a virtual package sent to veterans in November.”

101-year-old Elizabeth Osher of Summerville participated in the ceremony. Osher was one of 20,000 women to serve in the Marines during WWII. She went on to serve as a flight nurse with the Air Force in the Korean War.

During the ceremony, Osher dedicated a plaque honoring the 644 men killed in the sinking of the USS Liscome Bay, the deadlists carrier sinking in US history.

Osher’s cousin, Stewart Franklin Dowlin, was aboard the Liscome Bay when it went down.