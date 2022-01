CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several recycling routes in Mount Pleasant were missed Monday due to a mechanical issue with a recycling truck, according to Charleston County Government.

The routes were in the following neighborhoods:

Beehive

Pepper Plantation

Carolina Park

Tupelo Bay

Park West: Salterbeck, Churchill/Foxmore, Queensgate, and William Hampton Way

Residents of those neighborhoods are asked to leave bins at the curb as service is expected to resume first thing Tuesday morning.