MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Traffic near Royal Avenue will be impacted beginning April 12 as work is completed on the Royall Avenue Basin Drainage Improvement Project.

Crews will be installing a storm water pipe on Royall Avenue from Center Street to Deer Street.

Via Mount Pleasant Public Services

There will be a detour on Royall Avenue from Center Street to Pitt Street. Drivers will instead take Putt Street to McCormick Street and back to Royall Avenue.

Hyer Street, Deer Street, and Klein Street will be closed with the exception of local traffic.

Drivers should expect delays and avoid the area if possible.