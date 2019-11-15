Pirate Cove Playground in Folly Beach to re-open this weekend

FOLLY BEACH (WCBD) – After years of waiting, the basketball, and tennis courts have been renovated and will be re-opened this Sunday.

Folly Beach’s Mayor Tim Goodwin spoke to Count on 2 about the improvements the city made.

We really completely redid the tennis courts and the basketball courts, so all of that was torn out and redone Mayor Tim Goodwin

According to the City of Folly Beach, to raise and level the basketball and tennis courts overall cost about $180,000.

The reason for raising and leveling the courts was due to a slope issue that caused the courts to previously flood, ruining the lines and ground. But with the proper installations made, it’s a thing of the past.

In addition to fixing the slope, the city also laid down new regulation lines and received new nets for community members to play pickle ball.

As for Sunday’s event, there will be musical entertainment, shell painting, fossil painting, food-trucks and some good ol’ fashioned neighborly competition on the new courts.

The grand re-opening event will be held at the 510 East Erie street location from 2-5 p.m.