MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Pitt Street Bridge will temporarily close October 11 as crews survey soil as part of an ongoing project.

The Pitt Street Bridge Micromobility Project aims to improve safety on the bridge for pedestrians and drivers. It will involve “a reallocation and delineation of existing pavement … through the implementation of pavement markings, signage, pedestrian lighting, and improved parking areas.”

Via TOMP

Geotech subconsultants will be on site Tuesday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. doing soil borings.

Vehicular access to the bridge will be temporarily closed.