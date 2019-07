JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Community members are working to add a waterfront destination created during segregation to the National Register of Historic Deeds.

There is a hearing on Friday to add Mosquito Beach Historic District on James Island to that registry.

African Americans in the Charleston area gathered there during segregation.

People are invited to share their stories at the South Carolina Department of Archives and History Review Board meeting in Columbia at 10:30 a.m.