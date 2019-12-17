Plastic ban goes into effect for Charleston and James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – New single use plastic regulations will begin January 1, 2020 for Charleston County and James Island businesses and residents.

A press release detailing the ban explains that commercial and nonprofit organizations will be prohibited from using “single use plastic carryout and merchandise bags, as well as certain plastic carryout and food packaging items” including:

Polystyrene (also known as plastic foam or Styrofoam TM ) and other non-recyclable and non-compostable food service ware, carryout containers and food packaging materials such as bowls, boxes, clamshells, cups, plates, stirrers and straws.

The release also provided a list of items not included in the ban:

Reusable bags

Recyclable paper bags

Recyclable or compostable disposable food containers and service ware (aluminum, cardboard, glass, paper and recyclable plastics)

Bags for bulk grocery items

Bags for raw, frozen or prepared foods

Bread bags

Condiment packages

Cutlery

Deli bags

Dry cleaning/garment bags

Egg cartons

Floral/plant wrapping

Garbage bags

Meat trays

Newspaper bags

Pet waste bags

Plastic drink or soup container lids

Produce bags

Straws for use by customers with disabilities.

More details are available at www.charleston-sc.gov/plastic.

The press release directs citizens and businesses with specific questions to contact:

City of Charleston: (843) 724-7311 or citizenservices@charleston-sc.gov

Town of James Island: (843) 795-4141 or info@jamesislandsc.us

Charleston County: (843) 720-7111 or recycle@charlestoncounty.org