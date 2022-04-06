CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Play has been suspended Wednesday evening at the Credit One Charleston Open due to lightning in the area.

Play was suspended as of 6:00 p.m. as strong storms moved through the area. A tornado warning was in effect for Berkeley County until 5:45 p.m. Severe storm warnings were in effect across the area throughout the evening.

Officials are still deciding whether to continue with evening games.

Play was cancelled Tuesday night as strong storms hit the area.

