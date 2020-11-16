Playground Rd. in West Ashley road closure begins for repair work

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Monday marks the beginning of the road closure of Playground Rd. at Ashley River Rd. to Falkirk Dr.

According to AT&T contractors, the road will be closed in both directions to conduct repair work on lines and deal with flooding issues.

Officials report the road closure will remain from Nov. 16, 2020 through Jan. 15, 2021 with the exception of Nov. 25 – Nov. 30 for Thanksgiving holiday and also Christmas week.

News 2’s Hanna Powers suggests that Sam Rittenberg Blvd. would be a great alternate route to take for your commute during this road closure.