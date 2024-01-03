CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two additional juveniles are facing charges in connection with a deadly West Ashley playground shooting.

Police say two teenagers, both 17, were arrested on Dec. 26 and 30 on a slew of charges including murder, armed robbery, attempted murder, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime for their role in a shooting that took place in broad daylight at Forest Park Playground last month.

Both are being held at the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) responded to the park on Dec. 21 where they discovered a 20-year-old man in the parking lot who had been shot.

The man, Erick Ortega-Alvarez, died at the scene.

A second victim, an 18-year-old man, was found suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was treated by EMS at the scene.

Police initially arrested a 16 and 17-year-old on similar charges the next day.

The investigation is ongoing.