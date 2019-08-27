Police arrest 4 after responding to home invasion in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the North Charleston Police Department removed drugs, weapons, and stolen goods from a residence on Adaline Street after responding to reported a home invasion.

Public Information Officer Karley Ash stated that at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Monday detectives respond to the home invasion.

The news release stated that while traveling to the scene, officers were advised that the victim and suspect in the reported home invasion left the scene of the incident. Officials added that the victim was following the suspect, Ezekiel Harris.

Detectives located the victim following the Harris’ vehicle on Rivers Avenue. Officials stated that they crashed into each other.

Authorities arrested Harris and transported him to the hospital for injuries related to the crash.

Through the course of the investigation, it was revealed that Harris and another suspect, David Tharpe, were at the Adaline Street residence to buy drugs from the victim, Patrick Normandin.

Once additional officers responded to the Adeline Street for the home invasion, they met with a second occupant of the home, Noland Pernice. Officials added Pernice and Normandin both claimed they were attempting to sell Harris and Tharpe motorcycles when the individuals entered the home with weapons to take them.

Officers seized the following items:

US Currency $25,000

Mossberg rifle

Glock 19 with magazine and bullets

Green plant-like material approximately .02 grams, tested positive for THC

Green plant-like material contained in a plastic bag weighing 4,657.5 grams, tested positive for THC

35 THC Oil pens

1 White pill medicine bottle

Digital scale

Vacuum seal machine

Money counter

Medical cannabis stickers

Empty plastic bag

4 empty plastic bags

2007 Suzuki (stolen)

Courtesy of the North Charleston Police Department

Ezekiel Emanuel Harris two counts of Armed Robbery Armed with a Deadly Weapon and Person Who Inject Drugs Marijuana.

Patrick James Normandin charged with Trafficking Marijuana first offense.

David Allen Tharpe charged with Trafficking Marijuana first offense.

Nolan Waite Pierce charged with Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime and Trafficking Marijuana first offense.

All suspects appeared in bond court Tuesday morning.