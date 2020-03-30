Live Now
Police arrest 60-year-old man following early morning homicide in downtown Charleston

Frederick Jenkins

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Charleston arrested a 60-year-old man following an early morning homicide downtown.

According to the Charleston Police Department, police responded to the area of Stuart Street and Hanover Street around 1:30 a.m. after receiving reports of an unresponsive man lying on the ground.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Frederick Jenkins, 60, is charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime. He is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

The name of the victim will be released by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

