Police arrest man in connection to the Hanover Street murder incident

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department have made an arrest for the homicide on Thursday near 43 Hanover Street.

Shannon Lamont Johnson, 18, of West Lenevar Drive, was taken into custody this evening by U.S. Marshals. Johnson is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to Public Information Officer Charles Francis.

He’s being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center and is scheduled to have a bond hearing 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 13.

The shooting occurred about 7:40 p.m. after a brief verbal altercation between the victim and the suspect, Francis added.

Officials stated that the victim was transported to MUSC, where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing.