Police arrest suspect in connection to fatal hit-and-run on Folly Road

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred about 11:30 p.m. on July 4th on Folly Road.

The report stated that the incident occurred near the intersection of Battery Island Drive on Folly Road.

Richard Ashton Whitworth, 38, of Jeffords Street, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury death, according to Lieutenant K. McFadden.

The collision occurred when a pedestrian was crossing eastbound on Folly Road near the intersection of Battery Island Drive and was struck by a vehicle, officials added. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

The pedestrian was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina where he succumbed to his injuries on July 17th.