Police arrest suspect in fatal Harris Street shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities have made an arrest in the fatal June 18th shooting on Harris Street.

According to Charles Francis with the Charleston Police Department, officers in Hanahan arrested 25-year-old Tyquez Travon Simmons on Monday. He is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Officers responded to Harris Street around 5:30 a.m. in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, they found the victim, 29-year-old Bryan R. Cozart, laying on the ground between two vehicles.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.